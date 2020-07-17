22401 S Summit Ridge Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

Luxurious Custom estate perched on a sprawling mountainside w/Stunning Jet liner Valley views in desirable Summit Ridge. Impressive formal entry w/rounded iron doors is open to the 2nd story & dramatic double curved staircases. Amazing flr plan w/over 8000 sq ft in the main house + a separate self-contained 2+1 guest house w/approx. 1250 sqft. Incredible floorplan w/ no expense spared. Beautifully appointed, main house boasts open floor plan w/ stunning kitchen, high end appliances, quartz counters, center isle w/dual chandeliers & casual dining which opens to the family rm & living rm. Glass walls open, providing convertible indoor/outdoor living space. Flexible floor plan w/prvt office w/French doors open to zen like garden. All bedrms are en-suite. Sumptuous master showcases a raised platform, private balcony & glorious views, 2 fireplaces, sitting area w/ built ins, 2 his/hers closets like no other! His & hers baths w/ walk in shared shower but separate space – hers w/spa like tub set in a alcove. Upstairs landing leads to bonus/playrm w/wall of glass. Other amenities include full in-home theatre w/elevated stadium seating, salon/barber rm & sound proof music studio. 4 car gar. Yard is terraced into two distinct spaces; the upper designed to maximize the 180 degree view – ideal 4 entertaining or just relaxing, the lower features a 1/2 b-ball court, 2+1 GH w/roof top patio, lawn & pergola. No expense spared in this amazing property situated on a 37,000+ sqft lot.