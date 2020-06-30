All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 224 4TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
224 4TH Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:59 PM

224 4TH Avenue

224 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

224 4th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very special Venice gem! This private enclave is perched high on a hill affording wonderful views of LA. A classic 1940's duplex, this ground floor unit has been lovingly restored & features tons of vintage features incl. original hardwood floors throughout, classic underfloor heating vents, built-ins and Rose Windows giving this special unit endless character & charm. Upgrades include a new kitchen remodel w/ Dishwasher, Range, abundant cabinets & a dedicated laundry area. The bathroom has also been recently updated & features a luxurious, large shower stall. Other features include a large bedroom with bay windows and another porthole window, a dining area with views overlooking the city & additional hallway linen closets. But that's not all. This unit also comes with it's own private backyard complete w/ outdoor dining furniture. Last but not least, there is private off-street garage parking at the rear of the property. A stones throw from trendy Rose Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 4TH Avenue have any available units?
224 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 224 4TH Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 4TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 224 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 224 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 224 4TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 224 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College