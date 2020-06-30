224 4TH Avenue

Amenities

A very special Venice gem! This private enclave is perched high on a hill affording wonderful views of LA. A classic 1940's duplex, this ground floor unit has been lovingly restored & features tons of vintage features incl. original hardwood floors throughout, classic underfloor heating vents, built-ins and Rose Windows giving this special unit endless character & charm. Upgrades include a new kitchen remodel w/ Dishwasher, Range, abundant cabinets & a dedicated laundry area. The bathroom has also been recently updated & features a luxurious, large shower stall. Other features include a large bedroom with bay windows and another porthole window, a dining area with views overlooking the city & additional hallway linen closets. But that's not all. This unit also comes with it's own private backyard complete w/ outdoor dining furniture. Last but not least, there is private off-street garage parking at the rear of the property. A stones throw from trendy Rose Avenue.