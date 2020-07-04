22356 Gilmore Street

Amenities

WOODLAND HILLS HOME FOR LEASE!! Offers 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,753 sq. ft. of living space and a BIG LOT for the family to enjoy! Home is in move in condition all one level and minimal steps, making it great for senior family members! Features a Large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, nice kitchen lots of cabinet space, storage, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, breakfast nook and center island, laundry area in the kitchen for a multi tasking family that likes to get things done! Master bedroom with its own full bath and dual closets. Central AC/HEATING. Bathrooms feature, dual vanities with granite counter tops, tiled showers, tiled flooring. Located minutes from shopping centers, Westfield Topanga Plaza, The Village, Restaurants, and many other great community luxuries. This home sits in a very desirable quiet neighborhood and ready for a long term caring Family to enjoy!