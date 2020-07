Amenities

Craftsman style home. This 2 bed, 2 bath home has been recently rehabbed. All the fixtures and appliances are brand new. Both the bedrooms have french doors that lead to the patio and a large backyard. The master bed has an ensuite bath. The guest bath has a tub for taking relaxing baths. Hangout by the fire pit and BBQ in the large backyard. Stackable washer and dryer included. This unit comes with tandem parking spots. Frontpoint security system which is included as well as access to 4 cameras upon request. Can be delivered unfurnished for $3250 or furnished for $3750. Short Term Rental Available.