Los Angeles, CA
22340 CRISWELL Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

22340 CRISWELL Street

22340 Criswell Street · No Longer Available
Location

22340 Criswell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This lovely San Fernando Valley home is a dream come true for anyone looking for a peaceful and fully updated home. The incredibly spacious backyard is just what you need for entertaining day or night. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms there is plenty of room for you, your family and friends. There are plenty of parks located near the renowned Topanga mall and village for all your shopping and dining needs. All appliances are included and furniture is negotiable upon request. Short term starting at $5,500 PER MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22340 CRISWELL Street have any available units?
22340 CRISWELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22340 CRISWELL Street have?
Some of 22340 CRISWELL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22340 CRISWELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
22340 CRISWELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22340 CRISWELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 22340 CRISWELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22340 CRISWELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 22340 CRISWELL Street offers parking.
Does 22340 CRISWELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22340 CRISWELL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22340 CRISWELL Street have a pool?
No, 22340 CRISWELL Street does not have a pool.
Does 22340 CRISWELL Street have accessible units?
No, 22340 CRISWELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22340 CRISWELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22340 CRISWELL Street has units with dishwashers.
