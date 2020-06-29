All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

22338 ROSCOE

22338 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

22338 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

JUST REDUCED! Now $2950/mth. This wonderful 1432 sq ft home has 3bd/2ba, a beautiful large pool and is ready to lease! Features include: Wood floors, en-suite master bath, in-house washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, brand new blinds, landscaped front yard, large backyard with pool, RV parking and alley access. Excellent location on the border of Canoga Park & West Hills and close to everything. Home has an attached 1bd/1bth ADU with kitchenette and private entry, that will be leased separately or home and ADU can be leased together for $4750. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

