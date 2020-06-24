22335 Kittridge Street

Amenities
Short Terms !!! Fully furnished! LUXURY, COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME W/ POOL - 4BR
COMPLETELY REMODELED, luxury home w/ pool located in prime Woodland Hills! This 4 BR/3BA 1900 sqf. home w/ TWO master bedrooms with w/ TVs, and spacious living room with 65" TV. Brand new windows, sliding doors, recessed lighting, exterior/interior paint, and new hardwood flooring throughout house. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Central ail, washer/dryer, and beautiful landscaping. Walking distance to the Woodland Hills "The Village" shops and Topanga Mall.