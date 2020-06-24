22335 Kittridge Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Short Terms !!! Fully furnished! LUXURY, COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME W/ POOL - 4BR

COMPLETELY REMODELED, luxury home w/ pool located in prime Woodland Hills! This 4 BR/3BA 1900 sqf. home w/ TWO master bedrooms with w/ TVs, and spacious living room with 65" TV. Brand new windows, sliding doors, recessed lighting, exterior/interior paint, and new hardwood flooring throughout house. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Central ail, washer/dryer, and beautiful landscaping. Walking distance to the Woodland Hills "The Village" shops and Topanga Mall.