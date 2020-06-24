All apartments in Los Angeles
22335 Kittridge Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22335 Kittridge Street

22335 W Kittridge St · No Longer Available
Location

22335 W Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Short Terms !!! Fully furnished! LUXURY, COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME W/ POOL - 4BR
COMPLETELY REMODELED, luxury home w/ pool located in prime Woodland Hills! This 4 BR/3BA 1900 sqf. home w/ TWO master bedrooms with w/ TVs, and spacious living room with 65" TV. Brand new windows, sliding doors, recessed lighting, exterior/interior paint, and new hardwood flooring throughout house. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Central ail, washer/dryer, and beautiful landscaping. Walking distance to the Woodland Hills "The Village" shops and Topanga Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22335 Kittridge Street have any available units?
22335 Kittridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22335 Kittridge Street have?
Some of 22335 Kittridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22335 Kittridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
22335 Kittridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22335 Kittridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 22335 Kittridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 22335 Kittridge Street offers parking.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22335 Kittridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 22335 Kittridge Street has a pool.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street have accessible units?
No, 22335 Kittridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22335 Kittridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22335 Kittridge Street has units with dishwashers.
