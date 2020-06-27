All apartments in Los Angeles
2232 ALLESANDRO Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

2232 ALLESANDRO Street

2232 Allesandro Street · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Allesandro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Super cool and fabulous! Wonderful gated 1923 California Bungalow is updated and remodeled with a fantastic designer's touch. In a cool and hip area of Echo Park and close to Silver Lake. This gem features wood floors. The kitchen has high end wood cabinets and built ins, microwave, and a dishwasher. And there is a stacked laundry inside the house off the kitchen. Large outdoor entertaining areas. Front yard and front patio are gated and private and are behind tall hedges and rear yard which is gated with off street parking behind gates. Central H.V.A.C. keeps the house cool. Lots of storage and cabinetry. Master bedroom with french doors leading to a porch and the private yard. This is the one you have been waiting for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 ALLESANDRO Street have any available units?
2232 ALLESANDRO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 ALLESANDRO Street have?
Some of 2232 ALLESANDRO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 ALLESANDRO Street currently offering any rent specials?
2232 ALLESANDRO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 ALLESANDRO Street pet-friendly?
No, 2232 ALLESANDRO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2232 ALLESANDRO Street offer parking?
Yes, 2232 ALLESANDRO Street offers parking.
Does 2232 ALLESANDRO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 ALLESANDRO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 ALLESANDRO Street have a pool?
No, 2232 ALLESANDRO Street does not have a pool.
Does 2232 ALLESANDRO Street have accessible units?
No, 2232 ALLESANDRO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 ALLESANDRO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 ALLESANDRO Street has units with dishwashers.
