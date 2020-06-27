2232 ALLESANDRO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Super cool and fabulous! Wonderful gated 1923 California Bungalow is updated and remodeled with a fantastic designer's touch. In a cool and hip area of Echo Park and close to Silver Lake. This gem features wood floors. The kitchen has high end wood cabinets and built ins, microwave, and a dishwasher. And there is a stacked laundry inside the house off the kitchen. Large outdoor entertaining areas. Front yard and front patio are gated and private and are behind tall hedges and rear yard which is gated with off street parking behind gates. Central H.V.A.C. keeps the house cool. Lots of storage and cabinetry. Master bedroom with french doors leading to a porch and the private yard. This is the one you have been waiting for.