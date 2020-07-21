All apartments in Los Angeles
22316 Strathern Street

22316 Strathern Street · No Longer Available
Location

22316 Strathern Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great location! West Hills adjacent and recently beautifully remodeled! Set far back from the street with a Newer Driveway with brick trim and real grass means beautiful curb appeal! Newer Copper Plumbing! Newer Sewer Line! Newer Roof! Newer HVAC! Freshly painted! Smooth ceilings and recessed lighting throughout! Beautiful brick fireplace. Completely remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and fixtures! Remodeled kitchen with Granite Counter-tops. Gleaming hardwood floors! Sparkling swimming pool in a super private backyard with patio and sitting areas...perfect for backyard entertaining. Surrounded by ALL Residential properties...NO Alley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22316 Strathern Street have any available units?
22316 Strathern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22316 Strathern Street have?
Some of 22316 Strathern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22316 Strathern Street currently offering any rent specials?
22316 Strathern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22316 Strathern Street pet-friendly?
No, 22316 Strathern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22316 Strathern Street offer parking?
No, 22316 Strathern Street does not offer parking.
Does 22316 Strathern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22316 Strathern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22316 Strathern Street have a pool?
Yes, 22316 Strathern Street has a pool.
Does 22316 Strathern Street have accessible units?
No, 22316 Strathern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22316 Strathern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22316 Strathern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
