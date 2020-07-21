22316 Strathern Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning

Great location! West Hills adjacent and recently beautifully remodeled! Set far back from the street with a Newer Driveway with brick trim and real grass means beautiful curb appeal! Newer Copper Plumbing! Newer Sewer Line! Newer Roof! Newer HVAC! Freshly painted! Smooth ceilings and recessed lighting throughout! Beautiful brick fireplace. Completely remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and fixtures! Remodeled kitchen with Granite Counter-tops. Gleaming hardwood floors! Sparkling swimming pool in a super private backyard with patio and sitting areas...perfect for backyard entertaining. Surrounded by ALL Residential properties...NO Alley!