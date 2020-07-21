22316 Strathern Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304 Canoga Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great location! West Hills adjacent and recently beautifully remodeled! Set far back from the street with a Newer Driveway with brick trim and real grass means beautiful curb appeal! Newer Copper Plumbing! Newer Sewer Line! Newer Roof! Newer HVAC! Freshly painted! Smooth ceilings and recessed lighting throughout! Beautiful brick fireplace. Completely remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and fixtures! Remodeled kitchen with Granite Counter-tops. Gleaming hardwood floors! Sparkling swimming pool in a super private backyard with patio and sitting areas...perfect for backyard entertaining. Surrounded by ALL Residential properties...NO Alley!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22316 Strathern Street have any available units?
22316 Strathern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.