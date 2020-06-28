2230 PATRICIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Charming Traditional Rancho Park home ideally located on a pretty tree-lined street close to the Century City Mall, Rancho Park Golf Course, theaters & restaurants. Enter a light-filled living room with beautiful hardwood floors & bay window that opens to a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. There are 2 comfortable bedrooms plus a family room with built-ins that the owners have always used as the 3rd bedroom. Great big backyard with grassy lawn, and large parking area. Other home features include central air conditioning, indoor laundry & extra storage. Located in the coveted Westwood Charter School district.