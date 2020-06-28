All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2230 PATRICIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2230 PATRICIA Avenue
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:19 AM

2230 PATRICIA Avenue

2230 Patricia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2230 Patricia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Charming Traditional Rancho Park home ideally located on a pretty tree-lined street close to the Century City Mall, Rancho Park Golf Course, theaters & restaurants. Enter a light-filled living room with beautiful hardwood floors & bay window that opens to a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. There are 2 comfortable bedrooms plus a family room with built-ins that the owners have always used as the 3rd bedroom. Great big backyard with grassy lawn, and large parking area. Other home features include central air conditioning, indoor laundry & extra storage. Located in the coveted Westwood Charter School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 PATRICIA Avenue have any available units?
2230 PATRICIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 PATRICIA Avenue have?
Some of 2230 PATRICIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 PATRICIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 PATRICIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 PATRICIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2230 PATRICIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2230 PATRICIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2230 PATRICIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2230 PATRICIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 PATRICIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 PATRICIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 PATRICIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 PATRICIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 PATRICIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 PATRICIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 PATRICIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College