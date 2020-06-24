All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2230 FINK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2230 FINK Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

2230 FINK Street

2230 Fink Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2230 Fink Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This hidden gem is located quietly at the end of a cul de sac in the historical Hollywood Dell. The private and gated location is surrounded by greenery.The home has been remodeled since its last purchase featuring refinished oak floors, shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops, travertine marble in bathroom, stainless SMEG appliances, washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage plus 2 car driveway parking. Located minutes to Lake Hollywood, Ford Theater, Hollywood Bowl, the Studios, fantastic restaurants, and trendy neighborhood shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 FINK Street have any available units?
2230 FINK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 FINK Street have?
Some of 2230 FINK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 FINK Street currently offering any rent specials?
2230 FINK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 FINK Street pet-friendly?
No, 2230 FINK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2230 FINK Street offer parking?
Yes, 2230 FINK Street offers parking.
Does 2230 FINK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 FINK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 FINK Street have a pool?
No, 2230 FINK Street does not have a pool.
Does 2230 FINK Street have accessible units?
No, 2230 FINK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 FINK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 FINK Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College