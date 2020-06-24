2230 FINK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

This hidden gem is located quietly at the end of a cul de sac in the historical Hollywood Dell. The private and gated location is surrounded by greenery.The home has been remodeled since its last purchase featuring refinished oak floors, shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops, travertine marble in bathroom, stainless SMEG appliances, washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage plus 2 car driveway parking. Located minutes to Lake Hollywood, Ford Theater, Hollywood Bowl, the Studios, fantastic restaurants, and trendy neighborhood shops.