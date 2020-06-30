All apartments in Los Angeles
2228 S Carmelina Ave

2228 South Carmelina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2228 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prime Location 1 Bed Cottage - Triplex - Property Id: 193481

Lovely, Bright 1 bedroom in Charming Cottage Triplex
This charming unit boasts:

- Hardwood floors in living room and dining room
- Remodeled bathroom with tile, tub and pedestal sink
- Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counters,
- Stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge
- AC in bedroom
- Ceiling fans and blinds
- Mirrored closet
- Recessed LED lighting
- Garage with storage shelves
- Laundry facility on premises

One Year Lease
Good credit only
Small Quiet pet ok

MUST SEE!
Shown by appointment
Call 310-337-2767

No Smoking property

This triplex is situated in a QUIET neighborhood and great location 3-minute walk to the new Metro, adjacent to Santa Monica, less than 3 miles from Santa Monica Pier and less than 2 miles to Brentwood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193481
Property Id 193481

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5559748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

