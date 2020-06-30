2228 S Carmelina Ave

Amenities
Prime Location 1 Bed Cottage - Triplex - Property Id: 193481
Lovely, Bright 1 bedroom in Charming Cottage Triplex
This charming unit boasts:
- Hardwood floors in living room and dining room
- Remodeled bathroom with tile, tub and pedestal sink
- Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counters,
- Stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge
- AC in bedroom
- Ceiling fans and blinds
- Mirrored closet
- Recessed LED lighting
- Garage with storage shelves
- Laundry facility on premises
One Year Lease
Good credit only
Small Quiet pet ok
MUST SEE!
Shown by appointment
Call 310-337-2767
No Smoking property
This triplex is situated in a QUIET neighborhood and great location 3-minute walk to the new Metro, adjacent to Santa Monica, less than 3 miles from Santa Monica Pier and less than 2 miles to Brentwood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193481
Property Id 193481
No Dogs Allowed
