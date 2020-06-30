2228 S Carmelina Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Prime Location 1 Bed Cottage - Triplex - Property Id: 193481



Lovely, Bright 1 bedroom in Charming Cottage Triplex

This charming unit boasts:



- Hardwood floors in living room and dining room

- Remodeled bathroom with tile, tub and pedestal sink

- Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counters,

- Stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge

- AC in bedroom

- Ceiling fans and blinds

- Mirrored closet

- Recessed LED lighting

- Garage with storage shelves

- Laundry facility on premises



One Year Lease

Good credit only

Small Quiet pet ok



MUST SEE!

Shown by appointment

Call 310-337-2767



No Smoking property



This triplex is situated in a QUIET neighborhood and great location 3-minute walk to the new Metro, adjacent to Santa Monica, less than 3 miles from Santa Monica Pier and less than 2 miles to Brentwood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193481

Property Id 193481



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5559748)