All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2226 PENMAR Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2226 PENMAR Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:52 AM

2226 PENMAR Avenue

2226 Penmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2226 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Contemporary style town home is nestled on a quiet tree lined street in Venice. Recently updated kitchen has a granite counter top, a gas oven/range, water filter system along with a refrigerator. On the 2nd floor, bright and airy bedrooms with large closets/storage spaces and two full bathrooms and laundry room. Rent includes electricity, gas, water and trash. (Tenants pay Cable/Internet.) Venice Beach, Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey are just a short ride away with great restaurants and stores for shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 PENMAR Avenue have any available units?
2226 PENMAR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 PENMAR Avenue have?
Some of 2226 PENMAR Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 PENMAR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2226 PENMAR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 PENMAR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2226 PENMAR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2226 PENMAR Avenue offer parking?
No, 2226 PENMAR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2226 PENMAR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 PENMAR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 PENMAR Avenue have a pool?
No, 2226 PENMAR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2226 PENMAR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2226 PENMAR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 PENMAR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 PENMAR Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College