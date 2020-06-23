22245 Chatsworth St.

22245 W Chatsworth St, Los Angeles, CA 91311 Chatsworth
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR 2BA horse property on 1/2 an Acre and a Pool - Nice house with big land zoned for horse property the house is fully fenced in a nice quite area, at the very end of Chatsworth Street away from the traffic and city crowds
(RLNE4672137)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
