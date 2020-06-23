All apartments in Los Angeles
22245 Chatsworth St.

22245 W Chatsworth St · No Longer Available
Location

22245 W Chatsworth St, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR 2BA horse property on 1/2 an Acre and a Pool - Nice house with big land zoned for horse property
the house is fully fenced in a nice quite area, at the very end of Chatsworth Street away from the traffic and city crowds

(RLNE4672137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have any available units?
22245 Chatsworth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22245 Chatsworth St. currently offering any rent specials?
22245 Chatsworth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22245 Chatsworth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22245 Chatsworth St. is pet friendly.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. offer parking?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not offer parking.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have a pool?
Yes, 22245 Chatsworth St. has a pool.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have accessible units?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not have units with air conditioning.
