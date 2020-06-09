2224 S. Carmelina Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Charming 2 Bed. Cottage-Triplex - Property Id: 156949



FEEL LIKE YOU'RE COMING INTO YOUR OWN PEACEFUL OASIS!



This beautiful end unit Cottage-Triplex in West Los Angeles, 3-minute walk to metro, minutes from great restaurants, theaters and entertainment, in situated in a quiet, well maintained, pride of ownership triplex boasts:



- Hardwood floors throughout

- Remodeled bathroom with tiled floor, tub and pedestal sink

- Remodeled kitchen with tile floor, granite countertop, stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge

- AC, Ceiling fans and blinds

- Mirrored closets

- Recessed LED lighting

- Private garage with storage shelves

- Laundry facility on premises

- Quiet place



One Year Lease (good credit only)

Non-smoking building

AVAILABLE NOW



Shown by Appt. Please call 310-410-0385



Charming, quiet and well maintained oasis like triplex, sparkling clean and freshly painted. Has a dedicated garage with storage. Unit is bright and cheerful, surrounded with lovely foliage. 3-minute walk to Metro, adjacent to Santa Monica and Brentwood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156949p

No Pets Allowed



