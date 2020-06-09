All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2224 S. Carmelina Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

2224 S. Carmelina Ave

2224 South Carmelina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Charming 2 Bed. Cottage-Triplex - Property Id: 156949

FEEL LIKE YOU'RE COMING INTO YOUR OWN PEACEFUL OASIS!

This beautiful end unit Cottage-Triplex in West Los Angeles, 3-minute walk to metro, minutes from great restaurants, theaters and entertainment, in situated in a quiet, well maintained, pride of ownership triplex boasts:

- Hardwood floors throughout
- Remodeled bathroom with tiled floor, tub and pedestal sink
- Remodeled kitchen with tile floor, granite countertop, stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge
- AC, Ceiling fans and blinds
- Mirrored closets
- Recessed LED lighting
- Private garage with storage shelves
- Laundry facility on premises
- Quiet place

One Year Lease (good credit only)
Non-smoking building
AVAILABLE NOW

Shown by Appt. Please call 310-410-0385

Charming, quiet and well maintained oasis like triplex, sparkling clean and freshly painted. Has a dedicated garage with storage. Unit is bright and cheerful, surrounded with lovely foliage. 3-minute walk to Metro, adjacent to Santa Monica and Brentwood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156949p
Property Id 156949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 S. Carmelina Ave have any available units?
2224 S. Carmelina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 S. Carmelina Ave have?
Some of 2224 S. Carmelina Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 S. Carmelina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2224 S. Carmelina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 S. Carmelina Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2224 S. Carmelina Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2224 S. Carmelina Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2224 S. Carmelina Ave offers parking.
Does 2224 S. Carmelina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 S. Carmelina Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 S. Carmelina Ave have a pool?
No, 2224 S. Carmelina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2224 S. Carmelina Ave have accessible units?
No, 2224 S. Carmelina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 S. Carmelina Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 S. Carmelina Ave has units with dishwashers.
