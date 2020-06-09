2224 S. Carmelina Ave

Amenities
Charming 2 Bed. Cottage-Triplex - Property Id: 156949
FEEL LIKE YOU'RE COMING INTO YOUR OWN PEACEFUL OASIS!
This beautiful end unit Cottage-Triplex in West Los Angeles, 3-minute walk to metro, minutes from great restaurants, theaters and entertainment, in situated in a quiet, well maintained, pride of ownership triplex boasts:
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Remodeled bathroom with tiled floor, tub and pedestal sink
- Remodeled kitchen with tile floor, granite countertop, stove, microwave, dishwasher, fridge
- AC, Ceiling fans and blinds
- Mirrored closets
- Recessed LED lighting
- Private garage with storage shelves
- Laundry facility on premises
- Quiet place
One Year Lease (good credit only)
Non-smoking building
AVAILABLE NOW
Shown by Appt. Please call 310-410-0385
Charming, quiet and well maintained oasis like triplex, sparkling clean and freshly painted. Has a dedicated garage with storage. Unit is bright and cheerful, surrounded with lovely foliage. 3-minute walk to Metro, adjacent to Santa Monica and Brentwood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156949p
No Pets Allowed
