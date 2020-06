Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court valet service

Sophisticated designer-done Townhome. 2 bedroom, 2 ~ bath condo has an open floor plan with an atrium off the dining room and kitchen; ideal for outdoor entertaining. Large master bedroom with sitting area upstairs . Master bath has two walk-in closets.Private 3 car garage and large bonus area lends itself to many uses.Resort like amenities including 24 hour security, guest valet parking, 5 pools, tennis, racquet ball, gym and clubhouse. Also available for sale $1,595,000.