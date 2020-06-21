22235 1/2 Erwin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Newly soft remodeled lge 2 + 2.5 in Warner Center - Property Id: 292497



Newly soft remodeled, lge 2 + 2.5 townhouse, new carpet and paint, sand, prime and paint cabinets in kitchen,w/d in unit, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator with icemaker, disposal, oven, central air and heat, new ceiling fans, attached garage, pool with spa, new window blinds, walking distance to Village, close to Topanga Plaza, Costco; click https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=E9fqKGMmhXv&mls=1 to see video.

One of the pictures shows a few stairs without carpet due to a shortage of carpet at the time the photos were taken. That has been remedied and the new carpet has been installed.

No Pets Allowed



