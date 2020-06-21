All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

22235 1/2 Erwin Street

22235 1/2 Erwin St · (818) 404-2623
Location

22235 1/2 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $3082 · Avail. now

$3,082

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newly soft remodeled lge 2 + 2.5 in Warner Center - Property Id: 292497

Newly soft remodeled, lge 2 + 2.5 townhouse, new carpet and paint, sand, prime and paint cabinets in kitchen,w/d in unit, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator with icemaker, disposal, oven, central air and heat, new ceiling fans, attached garage, pool with spa, new window blinds, walking distance to Village, close to Topanga Plaza, Costco; click https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=E9fqKGMmhXv&mls=1 to see video.
One of the pictures shows a few stairs without carpet due to a shortage of carpet at the time the photos were taken. That has been remedied and the new carpet has been installed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292497
Property Id 292497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22235 1/2 Erwin Street have any available units?
22235 1/2 Erwin Street has a unit available for $3,082 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22235 1/2 Erwin Street have?
Some of 22235 1/2 Erwin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22235 1/2 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
22235 1/2 Erwin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22235 1/2 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
No, 22235 1/2 Erwin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22235 1/2 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 22235 1/2 Erwin Street does offer parking.
Does 22235 1/2 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22235 1/2 Erwin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22235 1/2 Erwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 22235 1/2 Erwin Street has a pool.
Does 22235 1/2 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 22235 1/2 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22235 1/2 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22235 1/2 Erwin Street has units with dishwashers.
