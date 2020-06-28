2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

2 beds 2 baths 1,327 sqft - Resort style living on Beachwood Canyon Dr. in the beautiful Hollywood Hills. Fantastic street with a straight view of the Hollywood sign as you drive up Beachwood.This amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a great open floor plan with large bedrooms at opposite ends of the home for complete privacy. Open floor plan combines kitchen, dining and living room. Inviting dining area opens to kitchen with granite counter tops with full backsplash and all black appliances and spacious living room, which features a fireplace, recessed lighting and French doors opening to a sunny, quiet, and huge city view balcony, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy expansive views of the skyline, city lights, hills and landmarks of Los Angeles. Dual master suites, one with walk-in closet and one with dual, mirrored wardrobes. Beautiful window seats.Plenty of closet space including a large walk in closet and tons of storage throughout. Central heat and air. Washer and dryer in the unit.Secured and gated building set far back from the street on a long drive. 2 underground covered and secured parking spaces. Association amenities include full gym, heated pool and spa, gated guest parking. Beautifully landscaped and gated complex secured with cameras.Great restaurants and shopping nearby as well as access to great hiking trails close by. Great Location, near Hollywood sign, Beachwood Village, Hollywood nightlife, Birds, LaPoubelle, and many other restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to both the Valley and Hollywood sides. Available mid July. One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER ON ALL INQURIES. We can't respond to emails in this system.



Contact George

818-304-4880 or Nurit at 818-324-3707,

RPM SouthSFV

Lic # 01705185

We follow all fair housing laws



(RLNE5019909)