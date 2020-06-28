All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309

2222 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2222 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
2 beds 2 baths 1,327 sqft - Resort style living on Beachwood Canyon Dr. in the beautiful Hollywood Hills. Fantastic street with a straight view of the Hollywood sign as you drive up Beachwood.This amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a great open floor plan with large bedrooms at opposite ends of the home for complete privacy. Open floor plan combines kitchen, dining and living room. Inviting dining area opens to kitchen with granite counter tops with full backsplash and all black appliances and spacious living room, which features a fireplace, recessed lighting and French doors opening to a sunny, quiet, and huge city view balcony, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy expansive views of the skyline, city lights, hills and landmarks of Los Angeles. Dual master suites, one with walk-in closet and one with dual, mirrored wardrobes. Beautiful window seats.Plenty of closet space including a large walk in closet and tons of storage throughout. Central heat and air. Washer and dryer in the unit.Secured and gated building set far back from the street on a long drive. 2 underground covered and secured parking spaces. Association amenities include full gym, heated pool and spa, gated guest parking. Beautifully landscaped and gated complex secured with cameras.Great restaurants and shopping nearby as well as access to great hiking trails close by. Great Location, near Hollywood sign, Beachwood Village, Hollywood nightlife, Birds, LaPoubelle, and many other restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Easy access to both the Valley and Hollywood sides. Available mid July. One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER ON ALL INQURIES. We can't respond to emails in this system.

Contact George
818-304-4880 or Nurit at 818-324-3707,
RPM SouthSFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE5019909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 have any available units?
2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 have?
Some of 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 currently offering any rent specials?
2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 is pet friendly.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 offer parking?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 offers parking.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 have a pool?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 has a pool.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 have accessible units?
No, 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 N Beachwood Drive Unit #309 has units with dishwashers.
