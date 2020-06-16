All apartments in Los Angeles
2222 Bancroft Ave

2222 Bancroft Avenue · (323) 680-5411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2222 Bancroft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $6995 · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Luxury Silver Lake Hillside Residence with views - Property Id: 231739

Retreat to this truly unique luxurious compound with a beautiful serene mountain & city views in trendy Silver Lake Heights.

It has the finest contemporary natural Brazilian Tigerwood & slate flooring materials, Blum cabinetry & top of the line Fischer Paykel oven, Bosch Dishwasher & stainless-steel appliances. 9 ft French door open to a wrap-around balcony for entertaining or relaxing.

The master suite has a large cedar-lined walk-in closet, custom hammered copper sinks with brass fixtures, fireplace & private balcony. 2 additional bedrooms lead out to the secluded private yard.

There's a 2-car attached garage, 30 solar panels between both buildings, two water purification systems, video surveillance, alarm system & custom window treatments.

Additional onsite Rentals available:
1. A detached 2-story studio is perfect for a professional office, recording/art studio. It includes a Bisazza tiled 1/2 Ba, garden & private entry.

2. 9,000 sq ft adjacent terraced garden
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231739
Property Id 231739

(RLNE5601892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Bancroft Ave have any available units?
2222 Bancroft Ave has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Bancroft Ave have?
Some of 2222 Bancroft Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Bancroft Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Bancroft Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Bancroft Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Bancroft Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2222 Bancroft Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Bancroft Ave does offer parking.
Does 2222 Bancroft Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Bancroft Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Bancroft Ave have a pool?
No, 2222 Bancroft Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Bancroft Ave have accessible units?
No, 2222 Bancroft Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Bancroft Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Bancroft Ave has units with dishwashers.
