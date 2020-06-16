2222 Bancroft Ave

Amenities

Luxury Silver Lake Hillside Residence with views - Property Id: 231739



Retreat to this truly unique luxurious compound with a beautiful serene mountain & city views in trendy Silver Lake Heights.



It has the finest contemporary natural Brazilian Tigerwood & slate flooring materials, Blum cabinetry & top of the line Fischer Paykel oven, Bosch Dishwasher & stainless-steel appliances. 9 ft French door open to a wrap-around balcony for entertaining or relaxing.



The master suite has a large cedar-lined walk-in closet, custom hammered copper sinks with brass fixtures, fireplace & private balcony. 2 additional bedrooms lead out to the secluded private yard.



There's a 2-car attached garage, 30 solar panels between both buildings, two water purification systems, video surveillance, alarm system & custom window treatments.



Additional onsite Rentals available:

1. A detached 2-story studio is perfect for a professional office, recording/art studio. It includes a Bisazza tiled 1/2 Ba, garden & private entry.



2. 9,000 sq ft adjacent terraced garden

