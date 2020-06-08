22214 Avenue San Luis

Amenities

Property Amenities: dishwasher, garage, recently renovated, extra storage, microwave, refrigerator, parking

Welcome to this beautiful south of the blvd home. This home has been completely remodeled and features, Interior & exterior paint, new doors and hardware, new kitchen, new quartz countertops, new floors, light fixtures, recess lighting, wet bar, new refrigerator, new ducts, new windows, and tankless water heater. There are 4 bedrooms in total, that include two master suites, one on the main level and another on the top floor. The garage is oversized and includes a 9x9 additional storage room.