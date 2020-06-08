All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

22214 Avenue San Luis

22214 Avenue San Luis · No Longer Available
Location

22214 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful south of the blvd home. This home has been completely remodeled and features, Interior & exterior paint, new doors and hardware, new kitchen, new quartz countertops, new floors, light fixtures, recess lighting, wet bar, new refrigerator, new ducts, new windows, and tankless water heater. There are 4 bedrooms in total, that include two master suites, one on the main level and another on the top floor. The garage is oversized and includes a 9x9 additional storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22214 Avenue San Luis have any available units?
22214 Avenue San Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22214 Avenue San Luis have?
Some of 22214 Avenue San Luis's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22214 Avenue San Luis currently offering any rent specials?
22214 Avenue San Luis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22214 Avenue San Luis pet-friendly?
No, 22214 Avenue San Luis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22214 Avenue San Luis offer parking?
Yes, 22214 Avenue San Luis offers parking.
Does 22214 Avenue San Luis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22214 Avenue San Luis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22214 Avenue San Luis have a pool?
No, 22214 Avenue San Luis does not have a pool.
Does 22214 Avenue San Luis have accessible units?
No, 22214 Avenue San Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 22214 Avenue San Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22214 Avenue San Luis has units with dishwashers.
