All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22212 Avenue San Luis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22212 Avenue San Luis
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

22212 Avenue San Luis

22212 Avenue San Luis · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22212 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful south of the blvd home. This home has been completely remodeled and features, Interior & exterior paint, new doors and hardware, new kitchen, new quartz countertops, new floors, light fixtures, recess lighting, wet bar, new refrigerator, new ducts, new windows, and tankless water heater. There are 4 bedrooms in total, that include two master suites, one on the main level and another on the top floor. The garage is oversized and includes a 9x9 additional storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22212 Avenue San Luis have any available units?
22212 Avenue San Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22212 Avenue San Luis have?
Some of 22212 Avenue San Luis's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22212 Avenue San Luis currently offering any rent specials?
22212 Avenue San Luis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22212 Avenue San Luis pet-friendly?
No, 22212 Avenue San Luis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22212 Avenue San Luis offer parking?
Yes, 22212 Avenue San Luis offers parking.
Does 22212 Avenue San Luis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22212 Avenue San Luis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22212 Avenue San Luis have a pool?
No, 22212 Avenue San Luis does not have a pool.
Does 22212 Avenue San Luis have accessible units?
No, 22212 Avenue San Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 22212 Avenue San Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22212 Avenue San Luis has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College