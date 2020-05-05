All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2220 S Patton Ave

2220 South Patton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2220 South Patton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow, you've got to see this! Technically, it's one unit in a duplex, but it feels like a house. The property is located at the corner of 22nd and Patton in the best part of San Pedro's Vista del Oro neighborhood, close to nearby shopping, dining and other services just a few blocks away. The property has two separate addresses--one facing 22nd St. and the other facing Patton. This is the one with the Patton Ave. address, and it features one bedroom, one bath, a separate private office with its own front and back entrances, a washer and dryer in a private laundry room designated for this unit only, a back patio area, back yard, and one parking space in a shared two-car garage (street parking is also available). The bathroom is beautifully remodeled, there's tile flooring in the dining area, kitchen and bath, and gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. The living space is estimated at 700 s.f.--Tenant to verify. Sorry, no smokers and no pets. Listed at $1,950, this one-of-a-kind property is in a great location, offers many amenities, and is sure to go quickly. Call (310)833-RENT to make an appointment to visit this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 S Patton Ave have any available units?
2220 S Patton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 S Patton Ave have?
Some of 2220 S Patton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 S Patton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2220 S Patton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 S Patton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2220 S Patton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2220 S Patton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2220 S Patton Ave does offer parking.
Does 2220 S Patton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 S Patton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 S Patton Ave have a pool?
No, 2220 S Patton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2220 S Patton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2220 S Patton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 S Patton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 S Patton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
