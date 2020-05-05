2220 S Patton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wow, you've got to see this! Technically, it's one unit in a duplex, but it feels like a house. The property is located at the corner of 22nd and Patton in the best part of San Pedro's Vista del Oro neighborhood, close to nearby shopping, dining and other services just a few blocks away. The property has two separate addresses--one facing 22nd St. and the other facing Patton. This is the one with the Patton Ave. address, and it features one bedroom, one bath, a separate private office with its own front and back entrances, a washer and dryer in a private laundry room designated for this unit only, a back patio area, back yard, and one parking space in a shared two-car garage (street parking is also available). The bathroom is beautifully remodeled, there's tile flooring in the dining area, kitchen and bath, and gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. The living space is estimated at 700 s.f.--Tenant to verify. Sorry, no smokers and no pets. Listed at $1,950, this one-of-a-kind property is in a great location, offers many amenities, and is sure to go quickly. Call (310)833-RENT to make an appointment to visit this lovely home today!