2218 GLENCOE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful architectural modern, ONE story Venice Beach home. Built in 2018. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has natural light coming through from all directions. Very high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors. An open kitchen with a 12-foot island with bar-seating. Incredible master bedroom & bathroom with floating tub and sauna. Walk-in closet. Complete privacy, while maintaining a very airy, bright, and fluid feel. Smart home features include video-com, video surveillance, & integrated audio system. 2 car garage. Spa. Silicon Beach, Abbot Kinney, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, Playa Vista, Mar Vista, Lincoln Blvd all in the area.