Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

2218 GLENCOE Avenue

2218 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2218 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful architectural modern, ONE story Venice Beach home. Built in 2018. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has natural light coming through from all directions. Very high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors. An open kitchen with a 12-foot island with bar-seating. Incredible master bedroom & bathroom with floating tub and sauna. Walk-in closet. Complete privacy, while maintaining a very airy, bright, and fluid feel. Smart home features include video-com, video surveillance, & integrated audio system. 2 car garage. Spa. Silicon Beach, Abbot Kinney, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, Playa Vista, Mar Vista, Lincoln Blvd all in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 GLENCOE Avenue have any available units?
2218 GLENCOE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 GLENCOE Avenue have?
Some of 2218 GLENCOE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 GLENCOE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2218 GLENCOE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 GLENCOE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2218 GLENCOE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2218 GLENCOE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2218 GLENCOE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2218 GLENCOE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 GLENCOE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 GLENCOE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2218 GLENCOE Avenue has a pool.
Does 2218 GLENCOE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2218 GLENCOE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 GLENCOE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 GLENCOE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

