2215 LOUELLA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming Venice bungalow - Sits in a prime location on a quiet residential street. Surrounded by tall hedges, 2215 1/2 Louella is a two bedroom one bath kept up with care. Both bedrooms have generous closet space. Hardwood floors throughout the house pop with natural light and the bathroom has tile flooring.This property is equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, laundry and two parking spots. That's not all - this home also includes a covered outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining. This superior opportunity will move quickly so don't miss out! This bungalow is located in the back of the property and shares a lot with the front house. It is separated by tall hedges.