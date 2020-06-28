All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2215 LOUELLA Avenue

2215 Louella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Louella Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Venice bungalow - Sits in a prime location on a quiet residential street. Surrounded by tall hedges, 2215 1/2 Louella is a two bedroom one bath kept up with care. Both bedrooms have generous closet space. Hardwood floors throughout the house pop with natural light and the bathroom has tile flooring.This property is equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, laundry and two parking spots. That's not all - this home also includes a covered outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining. This superior opportunity will move quickly so don't miss out! This bungalow is located in the back of the property and shares a lot with the front house. It is separated by tall hedges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 LOUELLA Avenue have any available units?
2215 LOUELLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 LOUELLA Avenue have?
Some of 2215 LOUELLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 LOUELLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2215 LOUELLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 LOUELLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2215 LOUELLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2215 LOUELLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2215 LOUELLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2215 LOUELLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 LOUELLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 LOUELLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2215 LOUELLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2215 LOUELLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2215 LOUELLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 LOUELLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 LOUELLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

