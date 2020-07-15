22119 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled kitchen, white shaker cabinets, large white Kohler sink, quartz counters with subway tile backsplash, Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, downstairs bathroom, living room, stairs and upstairs landing are wood-like flooring. Upstairs Master bathroom and hall bathroom have been remodeled with new flooring, cabinet, tub, flooring, and paint. New windows throughout and recessed lights downstairs. Property included with newer side by side washer/dryer and stainless steel refrigerator. Two car garage (enter at patio area). Close proximity to the new Warner Center Village with amazing restaurants, and shopping. Warner Center Park is in walking distance for summertime Music, Events and Movies.