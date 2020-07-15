All apartments in Los Angeles
22119 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

22119 Burbank Boulevard

22119 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

22119 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled kitchen, white shaker cabinets, large white Kohler sink, quartz counters with subway tile backsplash, Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, downstairs bathroom, living room, stairs and upstairs landing are wood-like flooring. Upstairs Master bathroom and hall bathroom have been remodeled with new flooring, cabinet, tub, flooring, and paint. New windows throughout and recessed lights downstairs. Property included with newer side by side washer/dryer and stainless steel refrigerator. Two car garage (enter at patio area). Close proximity to the new Warner Center Village with amazing restaurants, and shopping. Warner Center Park is in walking distance for summertime Music, Events and Movies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22119 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
22119 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22119 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 22119 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22119 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22119 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22119 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22119 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22119 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 22119 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 22119 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22119 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22119 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 22119 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 22119 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22119 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22119 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22119 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
