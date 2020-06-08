All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

2211 Hyperion Avenue

2211 Hyperion Avenue · (818) 246-1099
Location

2211 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous top floor unit for lease in Los Feliz offering two bedrooms and one bathroom. This unit offers a charming porch with views, bright and spacious floor-plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and baseboard molding. Beautiful counter-tops in the kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, decorative tile back-splash and tile flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. This unit also features a small back patio with its own entrance, with three separate patios shared with the other unit! Located near the Silver Lake Reservoir, Silver Lake Meadow, Franklin Hills, popular dining and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Hyperion Avenue have any available units?
2211 Hyperion Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Hyperion Avenue have?
Some of 2211 Hyperion Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Hyperion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Hyperion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Hyperion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Hyperion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2211 Hyperion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Hyperion Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2211 Hyperion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Hyperion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Hyperion Avenue have a pool?
No, 2211 Hyperion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Hyperion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2211 Hyperion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Hyperion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Hyperion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
