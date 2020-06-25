All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2210 BOWMONT Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

2210 BOWMONT Drive

2210 Bowmont Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2210 Bowmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
Private and gated, this chic modern smart home offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Custom Materials are used throughout this home including porcelain floors, Fleetwood doors & windows, & custom artwork throughout. The living room features a built-in bar and sliding pocket doors that open up to the backyard featuring a zero-edge pool, spa, outdoor cooking area with BBQ, and sitting area delivering a seamless indoor/outdoor concept. The family room opens to a high-end chef's kitchen with professional Miele appliances + 2 sinks. The property features 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms including a master suite with a double-sided fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to a patio area and firepit. This home has smart home technology by Control4 that controls the sound system, tv's, alarm, security cameras, and pool/spa equipment. This home is a one-of-a-kind contemporary gem. Available July 7th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 BOWMONT Drive have any available units?
2210 BOWMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 BOWMONT Drive have?
Some of 2210 BOWMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 BOWMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 BOWMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 BOWMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 BOWMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2210 BOWMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 BOWMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 BOWMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 BOWMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 BOWMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2210 BOWMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 2210 BOWMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 BOWMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 BOWMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 BOWMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
