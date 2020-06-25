2210 BOWMONT Drive

Amenities

Private and gated, this chic modern smart home offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Custom Materials are used throughout this home including porcelain floors, Fleetwood doors & windows, & custom artwork throughout. The living room features a built-in bar and sliding pocket doors that open up to the backyard featuring a zero-edge pool, spa, outdoor cooking area with BBQ, and sitting area delivering a seamless indoor/outdoor concept. The family room opens to a high-end chef's kitchen with professional Miele appliances + 2 sinks. The property features 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms including a master suite with a double-sided fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to a patio area and firepit. This home has smart home technology by Control4 that controls the sound system, tv's, alarm, security cameras, and pool/spa equipment. This home is a one-of-a-kind contemporary gem. Available July 7th