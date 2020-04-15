221 1/2 North Saint Louis St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground internet access

1,250 square foot apartment in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered parking space. With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as a walkers paradise and is also very bikeable. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and good bike lanes. The duplex features premium hardwood floors all throughout and forced air heating and AC for climate control. The lovely open-concept kitchen is cladded with stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to multiple large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and feature plenty of closet space for your clothes and items. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Strictly no pets allowed on the property.



Walk score: 90

Bike score: 80



Nearby parks:

State Street Playground, Hollenbeck Park and Pecan Playground



Nearby Schools:

Second Street Elementary School0.27 miles

Extra Public Schools0.26 miles

Breed Street Elementary School0.28 miles

Sheridan Street Elementary School0.36 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.2 miles

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 miles

Bus lines:

30 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

68 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

106 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4648779)