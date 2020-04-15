221 1/2 North Saint Louis St

Amenities
1,250 square foot apartment in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered parking space. With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as a walkers paradise and is also very bikeable. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and good bike lanes. The duplex features premium hardwood floors all throughout and forced air heating and AC for climate control. The lovely open-concept kitchen is cladded with stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to multiple large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and feature plenty of closet space for your clothes and items. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Strictly no pets allowed on the property.
Walk score: 90
Bike score: 80
Nearby parks:
State Street Playground, Hollenbeck Park and Pecan Playground
Nearby Schools:
Second Street Elementary School0.27 miles
Extra Public Schools0.26 miles
Breed Street Elementary School0.28 miles
Sheridan Street Elementary School0.36 miles
Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.2 miles
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 miles
Bus lines:
30 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
68 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
106 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
