Los Angeles, CA
221 1/2 North Saint Louis St
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:27 AM

221 1/2 North Saint Louis St

221 1/2 N St Louis St · No Longer Available
Location

221 1/2 N St Louis St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
1,250 square foot apartment in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an uncovered parking space. With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as a walkers paradise and is also very bikeable. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and good bike lanes. The duplex features premium hardwood floors all throughout and forced air heating and AC for climate control. The lovely open-concept kitchen is cladded with stylish cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to multiple large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and feature plenty of closet space for your clothes and items. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Strictly no pets allowed on the property.

Walk score: 90
Bike score: 80

Nearby parks:
State Street Playground, Hollenbeck Park and Pecan Playground

Nearby Schools:
Second Street Elementary School0.27 miles
Extra Public Schools0.26 miles
Breed Street Elementary School0.28 miles
Sheridan Street Elementary School0.36 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.2 miles
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 miles
Bus lines:
30 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
68 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
106 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St have any available units?
221 1/2 North Saint Louis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St have?
Some of 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St currently offering any rent specials?
221 1/2 North Saint Louis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St pet-friendly?
No, 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St offer parking?
Yes, 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St offers parking.
Does 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St have a pool?
No, 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St does not have a pool.
Does 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St have accessible units?
No, 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 1/2 North Saint Louis St has units with dishwashers.
