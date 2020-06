Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking clubhouse microwave internet access

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Super clean studio in prime Silver Lake location. Close to 365 Market, Ginger Grass and a short walk to the reservoir! Exclusive use of large, sunny outdoor garden space, gated and private, doubles living area with room for outdoor dining and lounge space. All utilities included except phone/internet. Pets considered. Available now!