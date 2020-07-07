All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive

2208 Stanley Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Stanley Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If these walls could talk! Rare opportunity to lease a bohemian dream cottage in the heart of Laurel Canyon. This vintage 1930's home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and enchanting original details like casement windows and wood floors and paneling, plus ample closet and storage space, unusual for a home of this period. Other features include inside laundry and one car garage?All of this in the coveted Wonderland School District. Cozy and bright, this house will make your heart sing. House is not currently furnished -photos are from previous listing. Available now for one year lease term, unfurnished. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive have any available units?
2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

