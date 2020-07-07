2208 STANLEY HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

If these walls could talk! Rare opportunity to lease a bohemian dream cottage in the heart of Laurel Canyon. This vintage 1930's home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and enchanting original details like casement windows and wood floors and paneling, plus ample closet and storage space, unusual for a home of this period. Other features include inside laundry and one car garage?All of this in the coveted Wonderland School District. Cozy and bright, this house will make your heart sing. House is not currently furnished -photos are from previous listing. Available now for one year lease term, unfurnished. Shown by appointment only.