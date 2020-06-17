All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

2205 Hyperion Avenue

2205 Hyperion Avenue · (818) 246-1099
Location

2205 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in Loz Feliz is a guest house 500-SqFt! It includes all utilities, electricity, gas, water, cable, gardener and tenant has access to washer & dryer in the building. Unit is fully furnished. It has a full kitchen & full bathroom. Bright and spacious unit with stone tile flooring, a beamed ceiling with recessed lighting, tons of natural sunlight, as well as a cozy kitchenette with beautiful cabinetry. The outside features a charming patio space with breathtaking views, fresh greenery and loads of much needed privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Hyperion Avenue have any available units?
2205 Hyperion Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Hyperion Avenue have?
Some of 2205 Hyperion Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Hyperion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Hyperion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Hyperion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Hyperion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2205 Hyperion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Hyperion Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2205 Hyperion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Hyperion Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Hyperion Avenue have a pool?
No, 2205 Hyperion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Hyperion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2205 Hyperion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Hyperion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Hyperion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
