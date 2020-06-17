2205 Hyperion Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in Loz Feliz is a guest house 500-SqFt! It includes all utilities, electricity, gas, water, cable, gardener and tenant has access to washer & dryer in the building. Unit is fully furnished. It has a full kitchen & full bathroom. Bright and spacious unit with stone tile flooring, a beamed ceiling with recessed lighting, tons of natural sunlight, as well as a cozy kitchenette with beautiful cabinetry. The outside features a charming patio space with breathtaking views, fresh greenery and loads of much needed privacy.