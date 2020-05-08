All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

22040 Gault Street

22040 W Gault St · No Longer Available
Location

22040 W Gault St, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Well maintained Cape Cod style Tri-level townhouse in a quiet, gated complex. 1 BR + Loft + 2 baths - Front street unit w/small front patio. Features LR with fireplace, kitchen with dining area. Upstairs has large one bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath, walk-in closet, built-in cabinets & laundry closet for stackable washer/dryer. One more level up is loft with slider to small balcony & closet. The loft has a closet and currently used as a 2nd bedroom. Two cars detached garage w/auto opener in security gated driveway. Well managed & maintained. Freshly painted interior. The complex offers pool, spa, water, trash paid & liability insurance. Centrally located, walk to schools, shops, restaurants & entertainment, & transportation. Minutes away from new Village @Westfield Topanga Development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22040 Gault Street have any available units?
22040 Gault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22040 Gault Street have?
Some of 22040 Gault Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22040 Gault Street currently offering any rent specials?
22040 Gault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22040 Gault Street pet-friendly?
No, 22040 Gault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22040 Gault Street offer parking?
Yes, 22040 Gault Street offers parking.
Does 22040 Gault Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22040 Gault Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22040 Gault Street have a pool?
Yes, 22040 Gault Street has a pool.
Does 22040 Gault Street have accessible units?
No, 22040 Gault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22040 Gault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22040 Gault Street does not have units with dishwashers.
