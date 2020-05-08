22040 Gault Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Well maintained Cape Cod style Tri-level townhouse in a quiet, gated complex. 1 BR + Loft + 2 baths - Front street unit w/small front patio. Features LR with fireplace, kitchen with dining area. Upstairs has large one bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bath, walk-in closet, built-in cabinets & laundry closet for stackable washer/dryer. One more level up is loft with slider to small balcony & closet. The loft has a closet and currently used as a 2nd bedroom. Two cars detached garage w/auto opener in security gated driveway. Well managed & maintained. Freshly painted interior. The complex offers pool, spa, water, trash paid & liability insurance. Centrally located, walk to schools, shops, restaurants & entertainment, & transportation. Minutes away from new Village @Westfield Topanga Development.