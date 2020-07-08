22034 Galvez Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PERFECT 3 BED HOUSE + HUGE BACKYARD IN WOODLAND HILLS - OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 11/9/19 FROM 11-1PM PLEASE TEXT KELLY AT 818-309-3409



Ideal three bedroom, two bathroom house in beautiful Woodland Hills, CA. Perfect location South of Ventura Boulevard with amazing school districts, great restaurants shopping and more!



Hardwood and tile floors throughout

Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with marble backsplash, stainless steel dishwasher, stove and microwave

Brick fireplace

Charming molding details

Beautiful vintage tiling in bathroom

Large grassy backyard with spacious porch and patio areas

Separate garage in back

Central A/C and heat

And much more!



**Please call or text Kelly at (818) 309-3409 to schedule a showing**



12 Month Lease

Renter's Liability Insurance Required



(RLNE5191644)