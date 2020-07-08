All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

22034 Galvez Street

22034 Galvez Street · No Longer Available
Location

22034 Galvez Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PERFECT 3 BED HOUSE + HUGE BACKYARD IN WOODLAND HILLS - OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 11/9/19 FROM 11-1PM PLEASE TEXT KELLY AT 818-309-3409

Ideal three bedroom, two bathroom house in beautiful Woodland Hills, CA. Perfect location South of Ventura Boulevard with amazing school districts, great restaurants shopping and more!

Hardwood and tile floors throughout
Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with marble backsplash, stainless steel dishwasher, stove and microwave
Brick fireplace
Charming molding details
Beautiful vintage tiling in bathroom
Large grassy backyard with spacious porch and patio areas
Separate garage in back
Central A/C and heat
And much more!

**Please call or text Kelly at (818) 309-3409 to schedule a showing**

12 Month Lease
Renter's Liability Insurance Required

(RLNE5191644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22034 Galvez Street have any available units?
22034 Galvez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22034 Galvez Street have?
Some of 22034 Galvez Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22034 Galvez Street currently offering any rent specials?
22034 Galvez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22034 Galvez Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22034 Galvez Street is pet friendly.
Does 22034 Galvez Street offer parking?
Yes, 22034 Galvez Street offers parking.
Does 22034 Galvez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22034 Galvez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22034 Galvez Street have a pool?
No, 22034 Galvez Street does not have a pool.
Does 22034 Galvez Street have accessible units?
No, 22034 Galvez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22034 Galvez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22034 Galvez Street has units with dishwashers.

