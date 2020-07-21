22031 Lanark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful house features 4 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Baths, 2 story level. Located on a quiet corner residential street. 3 bedrooms including master bedroom are upstairs & one guest bedroom downstairs. Specious Formal Dining room. Living room with fireplace. First floor all tile. Carpet in the upstairs bedrooms and stairs only. Remodeled Kitchen with new maple cabinets & granite counter tops, ceiling with recessed lights & molding. Bathrooms with granite counter tops. Newer water heater with capacity of 30 gallons. Bedroom ceiling with crown molding. Double pane windows. Central A/C & Heat. Recessed lights throughout the home. Back yard very clean & newly done with side planter. Covered wood deck, Side area of the house with beautiful planted flowers & plants. 2 car garage with custom built storage cabinets. Main entry to the house is a gate. Must see this house, open floor plan with perfect layout. Great schools Capistrano Elm, Columbus M.S, El Camino Real Charter H.S.