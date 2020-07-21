All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22031 Lanark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22031 Lanark St
Last updated June 24 2019 at 7:07 AM

22031 Lanark St

22031 Lanark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22031 Lanark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful house features 4 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Baths, 2 story level. Located on a quiet corner residential street. 3 bedrooms including master bedroom are upstairs & one guest bedroom downstairs. Specious Formal Dining room. Living room with fireplace. First floor all tile. Carpet in the upstairs bedrooms and stairs only. Remodeled Kitchen with new maple cabinets & granite counter tops, ceiling with recessed lights & molding. Bathrooms with granite counter tops. Newer water heater with capacity of 30 gallons. Bedroom ceiling with crown molding. Double pane windows. Central A/C & Heat. Recessed lights throughout the home. Back yard very clean & newly done with side planter. Covered wood deck, Side area of the house with beautiful planted flowers & plants. 2 car garage with custom built storage cabinets. Main entry to the house is a gate. Must see this house, open floor plan with perfect layout. Great schools Capistrano Elm, Columbus M.S, El Camino Real Charter H.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22031 Lanark St have any available units?
22031 Lanark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22031 Lanark St have?
Some of 22031 Lanark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22031 Lanark St currently offering any rent specials?
22031 Lanark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22031 Lanark St pet-friendly?
No, 22031 Lanark St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22031 Lanark St offer parking?
Yes, 22031 Lanark St offers parking.
Does 22031 Lanark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22031 Lanark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22031 Lanark St have a pool?
No, 22031 Lanark St does not have a pool.
Does 22031 Lanark St have accessible units?
No, 22031 Lanark St does not have accessible units.
Does 22031 Lanark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22031 Lanark St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College