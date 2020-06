Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful home for you and your family is now open for you to stay. -

A spacious house in Canoga Park is now available for rent. This 3 bed 2 bath house comes with a private patio, 2 car garage, plus 2 off-street parking spot, remodeled spacious kitchen, central cooling, laundry hookups, private front yard, a . On a quiet neighborhood perfect for you and your family. Contact us Now!



(RLNE4469660)