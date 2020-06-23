All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2200 Midvale Ave

2200 Midvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Two Bedroom Single Family Home with Beautiful Harwood Floors - This 2-bedroom house with a large private yard is a must see. There are are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The large living room has a coat closet at the entrance, a cozy fireplace and windows aligned at the front making it light and bright! There is a formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, L-shaped countertops and tons of cabinets. Just off the kitchen there is a service porch that includes a washer and dryer. There is a den with floor to wall wood paneling and a fireplace to boot! Both bedrooms are spacious with nicely sized closets. The bathroom has a stand-alone shower, separate bathtub and beautiful vintage tile. The gated backyard is large and great for entertaining or relaxing in the sun! There is also a two-car garage. The walk-score is 90 and this house is minutes away from Westwood, Century City and Santa Monica!

Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4094872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Midvale Ave have any available units?
2200 Midvale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Midvale Ave have?
Some of 2200 Midvale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Midvale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Midvale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Midvale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Midvale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Midvale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Midvale Ave offers parking.
Does 2200 Midvale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Midvale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Midvale Ave have a pool?
No, 2200 Midvale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Midvale Ave have accessible units?
No, 2200 Midvale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Midvale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Midvale Ave has units with dishwashers.
