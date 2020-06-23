2200 Midvale Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Two Bedroom Single Family Home with Beautiful Harwood Floors - This 2-bedroom house with a large private yard is a must see. There are are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The large living room has a coat closet at the entrance, a cozy fireplace and windows aligned at the front making it light and bright! There is a formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, L-shaped countertops and tons of cabinets. Just off the kitchen there is a service porch that includes a washer and dryer. There is a den with floor to wall wood paneling and a fireplace to boot! Both bedrooms are spacious with nicely sized closets. The bathroom has a stand-alone shower, separate bathtub and beautiful vintage tile. The gated backyard is large and great for entertaining or relaxing in the sun! There is also a two-car garage. The walk-score is 90 and this house is minutes away from Westwood, Century City and Santa Monica!



Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4094872)