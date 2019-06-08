21901 Dupont St. #39

Amenities
Large 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 story loft condo Showing: Sun. June 14, 10am-12pm - Showing Sunday, June 14 @ 10 am - 12 pm
Call Denise when at the property for access: 805-657-1744
Unit #39
Charming 1,282 SF, 2 Bedroom plus loft bonus room, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story loft condominium
Open floor plan with large living room and fireplace
New Paint, Carpet, Wood and Tile throughout
New Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances, Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microhood
Side by Side Fridge
Granite Kitchen Counter tops
BBQ on Private Enclosed Patio adjacent to kitchen
Central Air / Heat - NEST
Walk in closet in the master bedroom
Private patio and private balcony off Master Bedroom
Courtyard pool and spa
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Reserved Parking + 2 Car Garage with Remote Control
Water and Trash included
Sorry, no pets
1 Year Lease
To schedule a showing please apply at our website: www.kplselectpm.com, locate the listing, click "Apply" and enter your information.
There is a $30 non-refundable application fee, proof of ID, proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of financial information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information. Anyone 18 or older MUST APPLY.
Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.
**DISCLAIMER: If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two month's rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2409019)