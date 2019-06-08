21901 Dupont St. #39

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Large 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 story loft condo Showing: Sun. June 14, 10am-12pm - Showing Sunday, June 14 @ 10 am - 12 pm

Call Denise when at the property for access: 805-657-1744



Unit #39

Charming 1,282 SF, 2 Bedroom plus loft bonus room, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story loft condominium

Open floor plan with large living room and fireplace

New Paint, Carpet, Wood and Tile throughout

New Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances, Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microhood

Side by Side Fridge

Granite Kitchen Counter tops

BBQ on Private Enclosed Patio adjacent to kitchen

Central Air / Heat - NEST

Walk in closet in the master bedroom

Private patio and private balcony off Master Bedroom

Courtyard pool and spa

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Reserved Parking + 2 Car Garage with Remote Control

Water and Trash included

Sorry, no pets

1 Year Lease



To schedule a showing please apply at our website: www.kplselectpm.com, locate the listing, click "Apply" and enter your information.



There is a $30 non-refundable application fee, proof of ID, proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of financial information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information. Anyone 18 or older MUST APPLY.



Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.



**DISCLAIMER: If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two month's rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.



