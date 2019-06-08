All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

21901 Dupont St. #39

21901 Dupont Street · (818) 907-5757
Location

21901 Dupont Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21901 Dupont St. #39 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Large 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 story loft condo Showing: Sun. June 14, 10am-12pm - Showing Sunday, June 14 @ 10 am - 12 pm
Call Denise when at the property for access: 805-657-1744

Unit #39
Charming 1,282 SF, 2 Bedroom plus loft bonus room, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story loft condominium
Open floor plan with large living room and fireplace
New Paint, Carpet, Wood and Tile throughout
New Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances, Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microhood
Side by Side Fridge
Granite Kitchen Counter tops
BBQ on Private Enclosed Patio adjacent to kitchen
Central Air / Heat - NEST
Walk in closet in the master bedroom
Private patio and private balcony off Master Bedroom
Courtyard pool and spa
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Reserved Parking + 2 Car Garage with Remote Control
Water and Trash included
Sorry, no pets
1 Year Lease

To schedule a showing please apply at our website: www.kplselectpm.com, locate the listing, click "Apply" and enter your information.

There is a $30 non-refundable application fee, proof of ID, proof of income, proof of employment and references. Acceptable forms of financial information include: Banking Statements, Pay Stubs, Tax Returns or Financial Account information. Anyone 18 or older MUST APPLY.

Please redact any personal account numbers. If you qualify, we ask a security deposit, determined on your credit score and rental history, and one month's rent prior to move in.

**DISCLAIMER: If any security deposit amount is shown in this ad, that is the minimum amount that will be charged. Security deposit amount will vary between one and two month's rent depending on many factors, including, but not limited to, credit history, rental history, and proof of income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2409019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21901 Dupont St. #39 have any available units?
21901 Dupont St. #39 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21901 Dupont St. #39 have?
Some of 21901 Dupont St. #39's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21901 Dupont St. #39 currently offering any rent specials?
21901 Dupont St. #39 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21901 Dupont St. #39 pet-friendly?
No, 21901 Dupont St. #39 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21901 Dupont St. #39 offer parking?
Yes, 21901 Dupont St. #39 does offer parking.
Does 21901 Dupont St. #39 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21901 Dupont St. #39 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21901 Dupont St. #39 have a pool?
Yes, 21901 Dupont St. #39 has a pool.
Does 21901 Dupont St. #39 have accessible units?
No, 21901 Dupont St. #39 does not have accessible units.
Does 21901 Dupont St. #39 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21901 Dupont St. #39 has units with dishwashers.
