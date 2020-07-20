All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 219 HORIZON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
219 HORIZON Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:56 PM

219 HORIZON Avenue

219 E Horizon Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

219 E Horizon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Architectural Venice Compound - This 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom home is unique and tastefully designed. First floor consists of the laundry room and 2-car garage. Second floor features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Third floor is the spacious living room, kitchen with professional grade appliances and two picturesque balcony's with treetop views. Property highlights are raised ceilings, built-in shelves, recessed lighting, polished concrete and hardwood floors, custom glass walls throughout which provide ample natural light. There is a detached 2 Bedroom guest home with its own kitchen and direct access to another 2-car garage! Property available both furnished or not and Tenant pays for all utilities. Walking distance to Venice beach, Abbot Kinney and Windward circle. Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most quintessential homes in Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 HORIZON Avenue have any available units?
219 HORIZON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 HORIZON Avenue have?
Some of 219 HORIZON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 HORIZON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 HORIZON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 HORIZON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 219 HORIZON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 219 HORIZON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 219 HORIZON Avenue offers parking.
Does 219 HORIZON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 HORIZON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 HORIZON Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 HORIZON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 HORIZON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 HORIZON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 HORIZON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 HORIZON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College