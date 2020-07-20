219 HORIZON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Architectural Venice Compound - This 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom home is unique and tastefully designed. First floor consists of the laundry room and 2-car garage. Second floor features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Third floor is the spacious living room, kitchen with professional grade appliances and two picturesque balcony's with treetop views. Property highlights are raised ceilings, built-in shelves, recessed lighting, polished concrete and hardwood floors, custom glass walls throughout which provide ample natural light. There is a detached 2 Bedroom guest home with its own kitchen and direct access to another 2-car garage! Property available both furnished or not and Tenant pays for all utilities. Walking distance to Venice beach, Abbot Kinney and Windward circle. Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most quintessential homes in Venice!