Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious one story, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & swimming pool home in a quiet cul-de-sac street. Newly renovated with new laminated wood floor throughout, new double side windows, new blinds, new interior & exterior paint, kitchen & bathroom. New garage door & smart opener. Nest smart thermostat.



Available to move in now. Lease Details: Owner pays for pool service. Tenants responsible for utilities.