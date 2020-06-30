All apartments in Los Angeles
21826 Delany Lane
21826 Delany Lane

21826 West Delany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21826 West Delany Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
21826 Delaney Lane, Canoga Park, CA 91304 - **MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off 3rd month's rent!** Welcome to this luxurious 2 story, 5 bed + den + 3.5 bath home. Immaculately maintained with over 2600 sqft of the best upgrades. This home features a two car garage with ample storage, a lush green front lawn, water softener system, a stylish marble/limestone fireplace in the living room, master & 3 large bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom located downstairs with adjoining bathroom, dual a/c system, surround sound system w/mounted speakers, intercom system, wood shutters, recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors and closet organizers throughout. Master bath features jetted tub, stall shower, double sink, walk in closet and granite counter tops. You will love cooking in the gourmet kitchen that is complete with granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry, and upgraded stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Large laundry room with double hook-up & utility sink. The backyard is an entertainers delight! The covered patio has a mounted TV, ceiling fans, dvd, heat lamps, fire features and a large barbecue area. Gardener included. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and schools. Will consider pet. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!

(RLNE5588154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21826 Delany Lane have any available units?
21826 Delany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21826 Delany Lane have?
Some of 21826 Delany Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21826 Delany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21826 Delany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21826 Delany Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21826 Delany Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21826 Delany Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21826 Delany Lane offers parking.
Does 21826 Delany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21826 Delany Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21826 Delany Lane have a pool?
No, 21826 Delany Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21826 Delany Lane have accessible units?
No, 21826 Delany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21826 Delany Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21826 Delany Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

