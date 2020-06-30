21826 Delany Lane

Amenities

21826 Delaney Lane, Canoga Park, CA 91304 - **MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off 3rd month's rent!** Welcome to this luxurious 2 story, 5 bed + den + 3.5 bath home. Immaculately maintained with over 2600 sqft of the best upgrades. This home features a two car garage with ample storage, a lush green front lawn, water softener system, a stylish marble/limestone fireplace in the living room, master & 3 large bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom located downstairs with adjoining bathroom, dual a/c system, surround sound system w/mounted speakers, intercom system, wood shutters, recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors and closet organizers throughout. Master bath features jetted tub, stall shower, double sink, walk in closet and granite counter tops. You will love cooking in the gourmet kitchen that is complete with granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry, and upgraded stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Large laundry room with double hook-up & utility sink. The backyard is an entertainers delight! The covered patio has a mounted TV, ceiling fans, dvd, heat lamps, fire features and a large barbecue area. Gardener included. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and schools. Will consider pet. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



