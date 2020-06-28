All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

218 MARKET Street

218 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 Market Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Designer Done Craftsman in Venice! This gated and private, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home + back house with bath & kitchen, is the quintessential California turn of the century Craftsman that has been remodeled with astute attention to detail, creating a private compound that blends the beauty of old world & new world. Amazing natural light floods through the reading den as you enter this tranquil & peaceful home. The floor plan flows seamlessly w/ the living room opening into dining area & custom gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances. On the upper level, there are two bedrooms + bathroom & the master suite w/ double vanity & oversized bathtub. The private backyard leads to a bonus room w/ bathroom + kitchen above the garage. Perfect for an office, gym, or in-law suite! This home also includes an office nook, laundry, AC upstairs, & 2 car garage w/ 3 additional parking spaces. Located in the Heart of Venice, a few short blocks from Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, Main St. & the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 MARKET Street have any available units?
218 MARKET Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 MARKET Street have?
Some of 218 MARKET Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 MARKET Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 MARKET Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 MARKET Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 MARKET Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 218 MARKET Street offer parking?
Yes, 218 MARKET Street offers parking.
Does 218 MARKET Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 MARKET Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 MARKET Street have a pool?
No, 218 MARKET Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 MARKET Street have accessible units?
No, 218 MARKET Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 MARKET Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 MARKET Street does not have units with dishwashers.
