218 MARKET Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Designer Done Craftsman in Venice! This gated and private, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home + back house with bath & kitchen, is the quintessential California turn of the century Craftsman that has been remodeled with astute attention to detail, creating a private compound that blends the beauty of old world & new world. Amazing natural light floods through the reading den as you enter this tranquil & peaceful home. The floor plan flows seamlessly w/ the living room opening into dining area & custom gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances. On the upper level, there are two bedrooms + bathroom & the master suite w/ double vanity & oversized bathtub. The private backyard leads to a bonus room w/ bathroom + kitchen above the garage. Perfect for an office, gym, or in-law suite! This home also includes an office nook, laundry, AC upstairs, & 2 car garage w/ 3 additional parking spaces. Located in the Heart of Venice, a few short blocks from Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, Main St. & the beach!