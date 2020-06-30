Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Unparalleled privacy and tranquility paired with easy access to the buzz of Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, and Main Street, define 218 5th Avenue. Behind the double gates and lush greenery, you will find your own bespoke beach getaway. The home's premier location and effortless smart security system make it perfect for the world traveler who wants to lock up and go with ease. The expansive garden, ideal for enjoying LA's abundant sunshine, is wrapped in privacy and feels like a personal escape. Imported Calcutta marble, premier appliances, a hidden wine cabinet, and 'Artek Golden Bell' lighting pendants, complete a kitchen which is as beautiful as it is functional. Retreat to your master suite with striking ceiling height, sumptuous lounge, free-standing soaking tub, and expansive walk-in closet. Reimagined from the ground up by award-winning Architectural firm RCDF Studio, this home offers you the quintessential beach lifestyle (also available for sale for $3,750,000).