Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

218 5TH Avenue

218 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

218 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Unparalleled privacy and tranquility paired with easy access to the buzz of Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, and Main Street, define 218 5th Avenue. Behind the double gates and lush greenery, you will find your own bespoke beach getaway. The home's premier location and effortless smart security system make it perfect for the world traveler who wants to lock up and go with ease. The expansive garden, ideal for enjoying LA's abundant sunshine, is wrapped in privacy and feels like a personal escape. Imported Calcutta marble, premier appliances, a hidden wine cabinet, and 'Artek Golden Bell' lighting pendants, complete a kitchen which is as beautiful as it is functional. Retreat to your master suite with striking ceiling height, sumptuous lounge, free-standing soaking tub, and expansive walk-in closet. Reimagined from the ground up by award-winning Architectural firm RCDF Studio, this home offers you the quintessential beach lifestyle (also available for sale for $3,750,000).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 5TH Avenue have any available units?
218 5TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 5TH Avenue have?
Some of 218 5TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 5TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
218 5TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 5TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 218 5TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 218 5TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 218 5TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 218 5TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 5TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 5TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 218 5TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 218 5TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 218 5TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 218 5TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 5TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

