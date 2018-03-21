2176 Argyle Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar media room

Located on a winding Hollywood street close to Griffith Park, this charming three-bedroom is just blocks from everything you need: coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, shopping centers, gyms, and beyond. Embrace a variety of neighborhood sites - the Greek Theatre, Griffith Observatory, Hollywood Bowl, Runyon Canyon Park - or relax on the beautiful patio to enjoy panoramic views of the city. NearbyHighway 101 takes you across town to buzzy neighborhoods such as Los Feliz, Silver Lake, or DTLA,while the property is a 15 to 20-minute drive from Studio City and Glendale.



Unit Amenities Include:



* Beautiful Stone Countertops and Kitchen Island

* Modern Soft-close Cabinets and Drawers

* Hardwood Floors

* Designer Kitchen and Bathroom Fixtures

* Floor to Ceiling Windows

* Private Deck with Panoramic Views



Building Amenities Include:



* Spacious Backyard and Outdoor Seating



*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com