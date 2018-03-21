All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2176 Argyle Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2176 Argyle Ave
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

2176 Argyle Ave

2176 Argyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2176 Argyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
media room
Located on a winding Hollywood street close to Griffith Park, this charming three-bedroom is just blocks from everything you need: coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, shopping centers, gyms, and beyond. Embrace a variety of neighborhood sites - the Greek Theatre, Griffith Observatory, Hollywood Bowl, Runyon Canyon Park - or relax on the beautiful patio to enjoy panoramic views of the city. NearbyHighway 101 takes you across town to buzzy neighborhoods such as Los Feliz, Silver Lake, or DTLA,while the property is a 15 to 20-minute drive from Studio City and Glendale.

Unit Amenities Include:

* Beautiful Stone Countertops and Kitchen Island
* Modern Soft-close Cabinets and Drawers
* Hardwood Floors
* Designer Kitchen and Bathroom Fixtures
* Floor to Ceiling Windows
* Private Deck with Panoramic Views

Building Amenities Include:

* Spacious Backyard and Outdoor Seating

*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 Argyle Ave have any available units?
2176 Argyle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2176 Argyle Ave have?
Some of 2176 Argyle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 Argyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2176 Argyle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 Argyle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2176 Argyle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2176 Argyle Ave offer parking?
No, 2176 Argyle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2176 Argyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2176 Argyle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 Argyle Ave have a pool?
No, 2176 Argyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2176 Argyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 2176 Argyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 Argyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2176 Argyle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College