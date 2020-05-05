2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction sauna

A stunning new construction located in a desirable Beverly Hills neighborhood. This coveted home offers 360 degree panoramic views of Beverly Hills & the coveted Beverly Park Community. Large, open glass windows & doors carry natural light throughout the home.8,100 sf of modern living space is separated by 3 levels as well as a 4th rooftop deck & lookout point ensuring some of the best views Beverly Hills has to offer.The upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and the incredible master suite complete with a lavish bathroom, envious oversized walk in closet, and outdoor balcony with fireplace.Walk into the grand entrance with a dramatic spiral staircase opening up to high ceilings, a large family room, state of the art kitchen, dining area & separate living room. Step outside to an entertainer's patio, infinity pool, jacuzzi, & bbq area. Downstairs, the basement level has an oversized entertainment center with wine cellar, massage area, steam room, & garage. AVAILABLE SHORT AND LONG TERM!