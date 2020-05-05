All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive

2175 Summitridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2175 Summitridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
sauna
A stunning new construction located in a desirable Beverly Hills neighborhood. This coveted home offers 360 degree panoramic views of Beverly Hills & the coveted Beverly Park Community. Large, open glass windows & doors carry natural light throughout the home.8,100 sf of modern living space is separated by 3 levels as well as a 4th rooftop deck & lookout point ensuring some of the best views Beverly Hills has to offer.The upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and the incredible master suite complete with a lavish bathroom, envious oversized walk in closet, and outdoor balcony with fireplace.Walk into the grand entrance with a dramatic spiral staircase opening up to high ceilings, a large family room, state of the art kitchen, dining area & separate living room. Step outside to an entertainer's patio, infinity pool, jacuzzi, & bbq area. Downstairs, the basement level has an oversized entertainment center with wine cellar, massage area, steam room, & garage. AVAILABLE SHORT AND LONG TERM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 15 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have any available units?
2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2175 SUMMITRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

