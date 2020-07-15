All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

21701 COSTANSO Street

21701 Costanso Street · No Longer Available
Location

21701 Costanso Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1678 SQFT has been extensively remodeled & boasts energy efficient, dual pane windows, newer flooring including travertine and hardwood/laminate floors, recessed lights, newer paint, remodeled pool, new drip irrigation system, and a backyard that is ideal for entertaining. From the moment you enter you will fall in love with this open floor plan home. The spacious gourmet kitchen has been recently remodeled and features newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space. The kitchen is open to the dining room which then flows in to the living room for a wide open feel that is great for entertaining. cozy fireplace, built in surround sound speakers and slider that leads out to the backyard with pool, spa and waterfall as well as a built in BBQ. The master suite with a huge walk in closet & remodeled master bath with over sized rain shower and spa tub. Don't Miss Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21701 COSTANSO Street have any available units?
21701 COSTANSO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21701 COSTANSO Street have?
Some of 21701 COSTANSO Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21701 COSTANSO Street currently offering any rent specials?
21701 COSTANSO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21701 COSTANSO Street pet-friendly?
No, 21701 COSTANSO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21701 COSTANSO Street offer parking?
Yes, 21701 COSTANSO Street offers parking.
Does 21701 COSTANSO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21701 COSTANSO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21701 COSTANSO Street have a pool?
Yes, 21701 COSTANSO Street has a pool.
Does 21701 COSTANSO Street have accessible units?
No, 21701 COSTANSO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21701 COSTANSO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21701 COSTANSO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
