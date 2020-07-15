21701 COSTANSO Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1678 SQFT has been extensively remodeled & boasts energy efficient, dual pane windows, newer flooring including travertine and hardwood/laminate floors, recessed lights, newer paint, remodeled pool, new drip irrigation system, and a backyard that is ideal for entertaining. From the moment you enter you will fall in love with this open floor plan home. The spacious gourmet kitchen has been recently remodeled and features newer cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space. The kitchen is open to the dining room which then flows in to the living room for a wide open feel that is great for entertaining. cozy fireplace, built in surround sound speakers and slider that leads out to the backyard with pool, spa and waterfall as well as a built in BBQ. The master suite with a huge walk in closet & remodeled master bath with over sized rain shower and spa tub. Don't Miss Out!