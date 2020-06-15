All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

2170 Century Park East

2170 Century Park East · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2170 Century Park East, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
coffee bar
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
The best location at a great price! Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished is located 5 min walk to all the hot spots in Century City, Beverly Hills and shopping area.

This beautiful place is located within 5 min walk to the Century city hot spots, 8 min walk to the century city mall and 2 min drive to Beverly Hills. Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities. 2 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and have your own tennis court.

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

*1480 Sq.ft [or] 137 M2

* 8-mins walk to the mall

* Queen Size bed in each bedroom, sofa in the living room and plasma TV

* Car garage parking

* 5-mins from restaurants and shopping centers

* Tennis court and Gym in the building

* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet and stereo

* Washer/dryer in the building

Email to book this amazing place!

I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Century Park East have any available units?
2170 Century Park East has a unit available for $4,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2170 Century Park East have?
Some of 2170 Century Park East's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Century Park East currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Century Park East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Century Park East pet-friendly?
No, 2170 Century Park East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2170 Century Park East offer parking?
Yes, 2170 Century Park East does offer parking.
Does 2170 Century Park East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2170 Century Park East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Century Park East have a pool?
No, 2170 Century Park East does not have a pool.
Does 2170 Century Park East have accessible units?
No, 2170 Century Park East does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Century Park East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Century Park East does not have units with dishwashers.
