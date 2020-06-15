2170 Century Park East

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage internet access tennis court

The best location at a great price! Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished is located 5 min walk to all the hot spots in Century City, Beverly Hills and shopping area.



This beautiful place is located within 5 min walk to the Century city hot spots, 8 min walk to the century city mall and 2 min drive to Beverly Hills. Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities. 2 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and have your own tennis court.



* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen



*1480 Sq.ft [or] 137 M2



* 8-mins walk to the mall



* Queen Size bed in each bedroom, sofa in the living room and plasma TV



* Car garage parking



* 5-mins from restaurants and shopping centers



* Tennis court and Gym in the building



* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet and stereo



* Washer/dryer in the building



Email to book this amazing place!



I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.