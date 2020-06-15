2170 Century Park East

Amenities
The best location at a great price! Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished is located 5 min walk to all the hot spots in Century City, Beverly Hills and shopping area.
This beautiful place is located within 5 min walk to the Century city hot spots, 8 min walk to the century city mall and 2 min drive to Beverly Hills. Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities. 2 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and have your own tennis court.
* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
*1480 Sq.ft [or] 137 M2
* 8-mins walk to the mall
* Queen Size bed in each bedroom, sofa in the living room and plasma TV
* Car garage parking
* 5-mins from restaurants and shopping centers
* Tennis court and Gym in the building
* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet and stereo
* Washer/dryer in the building
Email to book this amazing place!
I have more properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.