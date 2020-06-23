2167 SHERINGHAM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Pristine Italianate Estate in exclusive, guard gated Bel-Air Crest offers luxury, privacy and security. Main level w/ 2 story formal entry leads to large formal living room, gracious formal dining room, dine-in cook's kitchen, family room, spacious study, 2 powder rooms and a guest bedroom. Upper level features a sumptuous master suite w/enormous walk- in closet and sitting area plus three additional bedroom suites. Lower Level opens to entertainer's yard and includes media room, gym, wine cellar and guest room. Private outdoor area includes exquisite mosaic pool and spa and heated outdoor living room w/TV, fireplace and custom kitchen. Elevator, gated drive, home security system. An impeccable, rare offering.