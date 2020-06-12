2164 PATRICIA Avenue

Amenities

Very private remodeled furnished guest house with privacy fence around unit in a desirable area of Westwood! Near Westwood Century city mall & Beverly Hills adjacent! Lots of restaurant dining, shopping and more. Potentially Google's new headquarters moving in the vicinity. Beautifully done with new flooring, the Unit has all brand new appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, & Stacked Washer/dryer. The unit is fully permitted/with a separate meter. No smoking on the premises. call for pets. Parking is on-street. Available for long term & short-term, see remarks for pricing and terms.