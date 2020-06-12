All apartments in Los Angeles
2164 PATRICIA Avenue

2164 Patricia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2164 Patricia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very private remodeled furnished guest house with privacy fence around unit in a desirable area of Westwood! Near Westwood Century city mall & Beverly Hills adjacent! Lots of restaurant dining, shopping and more. Potentially Google's new headquarters moving in the vicinity. Beautifully done with new flooring, the Unit has all brand new appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, & Stacked Washer/dryer. The unit is fully permitted/with a separate meter. No smoking on the premises. call for pets. Parking is on-street. Available for long term & short-term, see remarks for pricing and terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 PATRICIA Avenue have any available units?
2164 PATRICIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2164 PATRICIA Avenue have?
Some of 2164 PATRICIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 PATRICIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2164 PATRICIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 PATRICIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2164 PATRICIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2164 PATRICIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2164 PATRICIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2164 PATRICIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2164 PATRICIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 PATRICIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2164 PATRICIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2164 PATRICIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2164 PATRICIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 PATRICIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2164 PATRICIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
