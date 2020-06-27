All apartments in Los Angeles
2154 1/2 Fargo St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

2154 1/2 Fargo St

2154 1/2 Fargo St · No Longer Available
Location

2154 1/2 Fargo St, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 This is a brand new house with all the amenities. Two bedrooms, one bath, brand new central a/c, stainless steel appliances, including oversized french door refrigerator. Nest thermostat, large laundry room with new washer and dryer and lots of counter and cabinet space. Brand new marble countertops, new hardwood floors, beautifully tiled bathroom with large walk-in shower, new double-paned super quiet windows, two decks with views of Echo Park hills, and an outdoor dining area that is fully fenced in (small, well trained dog, can easily take a walk here)! You're own large one-car garage. Great views of the hills from multiple vantage points! This is your own home, at the end of a flag lot driveway (two homes on this lot), but close to all the hustle and bustle Echo Park and Silver Lake have to offer.

(RLNE5037159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 1/2 Fargo St have any available units?
2154 1/2 Fargo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 1/2 Fargo St have?
Some of 2154 1/2 Fargo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 1/2 Fargo St currently offering any rent specials?
2154 1/2 Fargo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 1/2 Fargo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 1/2 Fargo St is pet friendly.
Does 2154 1/2 Fargo St offer parking?
Yes, 2154 1/2 Fargo St offers parking.
Does 2154 1/2 Fargo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2154 1/2 Fargo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 1/2 Fargo St have a pool?
No, 2154 1/2 Fargo St does not have a pool.
Does 2154 1/2 Fargo St have accessible units?
No, 2154 1/2 Fargo St does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 1/2 Fargo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 1/2 Fargo St has units with dishwashers.
