2154 1/2 Fargo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 This is a brand new house with all the amenities. Two bedrooms, one bath, brand new central a/c, stainless steel appliances, including oversized french door refrigerator. Nest thermostat, large laundry room with new washer and dryer and lots of counter and cabinet space. Brand new marble countertops, new hardwood floors, beautifully tiled bathroom with large walk-in shower, new double-paned super quiet windows, two decks with views of Echo Park hills, and an outdoor dining area that is fully fenced in (small, well trained dog, can easily take a walk here)! You're own large one-car garage. Great views of the hills from multiple vantage points! This is your own home, at the end of a flag lot driveway (two homes on this lot), but close to all the hustle and bustle Echo Park and Silver Lake have to offer.



(RLNE5037159)