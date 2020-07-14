21515 Erwin St 8.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Unit 8 Available 06/01/20 fully renovated townhouse in Woodland Hills - Property Id: 274650



Stylish fully renovated Woodland Hills townhouse located in the heart of Warner Center, offering resort style living lush landscaping waterfall pool and tennis court. This three bedroom 2 1/2 bath three level townhouse features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. formal dining area open kitchen with new cabinets quartz countertop. spacious master suite with valued ceiling and plenty of closet space all bedrooms are upstairs . laundry in the garage great location walking distance to the village restaurants in concert in the park. Owner pays trash and water.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274650

